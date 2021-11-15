10 best recipes you’ll definitely score a touchdown with for game day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and if you’re feeling the spirit of fall, you’re planning some tailgating fun or hosting in the comfort of your own home, we’ve got you covered with everything from savory to sweet. These 10 recipes will spice up your menu your family and friends will love.

1.) Smoky Slow Beef Cooker Tacos – This is perfect for if you’re an impatient cook who doesn’t like to stand at the stove for a long period of time, especially on game day. Served with lime zest and warm tortillas, this recipe only has a few ingredients that will kick off any conversation and make for a fun night. For this recipe, all you need is tomato sauce, ground cumin, chopped chipotle in adobo, garlic cloves, flank steak, corn tortillas, sour cream and pico de gallo. It can also be served with rice. The cooking time is 5 hours. Click here for more on this.

2.) Caramel Nut Tart – Are you a fan of hazelnuts and pecans? You can add flair to your menu with this delicious dessert that also pairs well with German Riesling or Argentinian Malbec from Firefly Wine Shop right here in Greenville. You can purchase a store-bought crust but if you’re into the homemade crust, all you need is flour, confectioner sugar, ground cinnamon, kosher salt, unsalted butter and eggs. The cooking time is 2 hours.

3.) Pepita Guacamole – What is any game day without the guacamole? If you’re thinking you can ditch this staple comfort food, you’ve guac to be joking. Served with tortilla chips, this 15-minute recipe is super easy to make and, of course, will not cause you to be at the stove all day before guests arrive. All you need is 3 large avocados, a small white onion finely chopped, a cup of fresh cilantro, small jalapeno, a cup of roasted pepitas, fresh lime juice and kosher salt. Click here for more on this.

4.) Werther’s Caramel Apples – Caramel apples are great any time of year and since it’s still fall, these make a great treat for all ages. With simple ingredients apples, popsicle sticks, a bag of Werther’s Original Soft Caramels and milk. Werther’s candies are great for baking anything and everything. Apples can be topped off with all your favorite toppings. Click here for more on this.

5.) Carrot, chickpea, and falafel tray bake – In under an hour, you can make a roasted and healthy option that has the perfect amount of calories. This dish has the perfect amount of spice that grandma can even handle because a little international flavor never hurts anyone, right? Chickpeas, carrots, finely chopped garlic cloves, lemon zest, kosher salt and pepper, dukkah spice, fresh mint or cilantro leaves. All ingredients can be purchased from your local Harris Teeter. Click here for more on this.

6.) Sausage and pepper bake – Super quick and very easy for the non-cook … just some peppers and sausages. Bake in 30 minutes with two peppers (orange, red, or a combination), halved seeded and thickly sliced. Click here for more on this.

7.) Turkey – Well duh!, because, well of course, Thanksgiving isn’t what it is without one. If it’s your first time fixing a turkey, please consider following a recipe as well. There are different methods a turkey can be cooked. However, you can follow this turkey in an oven bag method to make sure your turkey will stay moist and succulent. A good turkey takes time and needs some TLC. Click here for more on this.

8.) Cheesy Chicken and Broccoli Casserole – This casserole makes for perfect comfort food. Boneless skinless chicken breasts, kosher salt and pepper, yellow onion finely chopped, Garlic cloves, rice, any kind of cheese and broccoli florets. This particular recipe calls for sauteed chicken. Click here for more on this.

9.) Ricotta Meatball Hoagies – Another fan favorite this recipe is a real hit and can be used as an appetizer or an entree. You have an option of using pasta or hoagie subs. Click here for more on this.

10.) Football Whoopie pies with cinnamon cream – Don’t forget to throw in a tray of these cakes out on the table for your guests. Click here for more on this.