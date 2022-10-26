RALEIGH, N.C. – Consumers are gearing up to celebrate Halloween.

The National Retail Federation expects people will spend $10.6 billion, up from $10.1 billion in 2021. Among Halloween celebrants, 67 percent plan to buy candy, 51 percent plan to purchase decorations, and 47 percent will get costumes. Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina (BBB) recommends these tips to stay safe on Halloween and to have fun while staying within your family’s budget.

Set a budget:

The NRF estimates individuals will spend more than $90 on Halloween this year, but you may decide that’s too much, or maybe not enough! Determining your budget ahead of time can help you stay on track while you shop.

Look around your home:

Check your closet. There are probably hidden surprises to help you throw together a killer costume! Getting creative will not only help save money but will save space, too.

Rent a costume:

If the idea of spending money on buying a costume isn’t quite appealing because you will only wear it once, consider renting. Renting a costume leaves room in the budget. Research rental companies on BBB.org, check the store policy regarding trying on costumes, inspect the condition of the outfit, and read the rental agreement carefully before signing anything.

Buy in bulk:

It may seem counter-intuitive, but buying more can save you money! Buying in bulk lessens the cost per item. Budgeting can be especially handy on a night like Halloween, especially considering that there might be more trick-or-treaters this year. Factory-wrapped candy will last a long time, even if you have leftovers. And let’s be honest, leftovers are pretty tasty, even after Halloween.

Always check the return policy:

Seasonal shops carry unique items for a short period in a temporary location or online. When shopping from a seasonal vendor, understand the store’s return policy before making a purchase. Remember: Buying a bunch of stuff with the intent of simply returning it after October 31 is considered fraud.

Shop smart online:

When shopping from an online website, the first step is ensuring the URL starts with “HTTPS” and includes a lock symbol. The S in “HTTPS” stands for secure. Look up the website’s privacy policy and contact information. If it is not clearly listed, or they only have an email as the point of contact, take that as a big red flag and shop elsewhere.

Also, be sure to use your credit card instead of your debit card, as credit cards not only provide additional protection but it’s also easier to dispute a fraudulent charge. Click here for more tips on shopping online.

Seasonal stores

If you decide to shop from a seasonal store, ask whether or not they will be open after the holiday, how long they plan to stay open, and if they will accept returns after Halloween is over. If they plan to close up shop on November 1 or refuse returns after, either consider shopping elsewhere or take more time to be sure that item is exactly what you want before making the purchase.

More tips for seasonal “pop-up” stores:

Ask the owner if there is a website in case you have to contact them later.

Save every receipt.

Use a credit card to dispute problem charges with the card’s issuer.

Make sure you are clear on what items are FINAL SALE.

Attending a special event or visiting a haunted house

Before purchasing tickets, research the group offering the experience and make sure that there are no complaints about the company hosting the event.

Check out the company at BBB.org. Read what previous customers have to say, and see how the business responds to complaints.

Check BBB Scam Tracker and see if other consumers have filed a report about the event host.

Search the business online by adding the word “Complaint,” “Reviews” or “Scam” after their name for different search results.

More tips on buying tickets.

For more information, you can trust, visit BBB.org.