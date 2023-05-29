NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — The bad weather that impacted much of Eastern North Carolina on Saturday and Sunday had moved out by Monday.

In North Topsail Beach, the beach strand was filled with people fishing, building sandcastles, playing Frisbee and enjoying the sun when it peaked out between the clouds. One group was visiting their friend stationed in the area. They took advantage of all the great things the beach had to offer.

“The seafood’s been good,” said Masa Kato, who was from Washington, D.C. “Yeah, and awesome Memorial Day, we want to celebrate our buddy Tim, you know, for his service. And so that’s always been fun. And then also we caught some fish too. So no complaints there.”

Kato also said they were enjoying the nice weather that arrived on Monday and hope to come back to the North Carolina coast again soon.