BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – We all know Santa needs a lot of helpers these days.

Across the globe, many suit up to take note of Christmas wishes.

In Belmont, one couple discovered another way to serve Saint Nick, helping neighborhood kids touch base with the pen pal they’ll never forget.

“The kids come up with the parents and drop the letter, and they’re just so excited!” Chad Simpson told Queen City News.

In a world of emails, text messages, and DM’s, the conventional wisdom is that “snail mail” is as slow as Christmas. In Belmont’s Eagle Park neighborhood, there’s buzz about a mailbox for those who need to contact Santa.

And let’s say the letters to the big man at the North Pole are like an avalanche of “aw.”

“Dear Santa, I have been good,” elf and mail handler Jenn reads. “I love you, Santa; you’re my best friend, Santa. I am such a good girl, and I have been nice to my brother and teacher. I’m a good listener,” the letter continues. “I am also nice to my mommy and daddy. I would love an Elsa bike and Gabby’s Dollhouse, please.”

“Here’s their opportunity to get a response from Santa,” Chad said of their third annual Santa’s Mailbox.

The Simpsons provide a valuable service in Eagle Park. But it’s more than that.

With every reply from Santa, the belief in Santa goes through the roof and the chimney.

Last year, a little boy named Jack Denton got his envelope just in the ‘Nick’ of time.

“He was on the verge of not believing. And he got this letter and was like, ‘I knew it, I just knew it!'” Jenn said. “And that makes me happy.”

His grandmother, Effie Reid, is glad the replies from Saint Nicholas are so impactful.

“He’s never asked me any questions, and I never lie to him. But I do know there’s a spirit of Saint Nick, and I love that, so I love to keep that alive,” said Reid.

Juan Paz dropped off his daughter Harper’s wish list for Santa’s review.

“Both Harper and other kids in the neighborhood are very excited for Christmas this year and to be able to write that letter and keep that magic going,” Paz said.

Santa’s Mailbox delivers a heartwarming sense of community, a gift in itself.