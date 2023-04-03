NASHVILLE, NC (WNCT) — The Stocked Pot Fun Culinary Events partnered with Braswell Family Farms to hard-boil 30,000 eggs and dye 20,000 of them for for the 2023 White House Easter Egg Roll on April 10.

The eggs came from Braswell Family Farms in Nashville, NC.

Five different colors were used to dye 20,000 of the eggs while the other 10,000 will be left for the children to decorate themselves at the event.

It took two days for the team of chefs at The Stocked Pot Fun Culinary Events to prepare for the hard-boiling process. It took seven days to actually boil all 30,000 eggs and dye two-thirds of them.

“A special thank you goes out to our team of sous chefs for the amazing job they doing for this very exciting day at the White House. This is very exciting for our family and chefs to participate in an American Easter tradition dating back to 1878,” said a spokesperson for The Stocked Pot Fun Culinary Events.

Children and families from across the nation will once again gather on the South Lawn of the White House for egg rolling, storytelling, picture taking, entertainment and fun activities. The first White House Easter Egg Roll was held in 1878 and was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.