JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A local restaurant is hoping to give back to kids in need this holiday season, but they need help from the community.

The Grazing Tray in Jacksonville is partnering with the CHEW program to give out meals to over 900 children in Onslow County. Last year, during their “Boxes for Bellies” campaign, they were able to meet the donation goal within 36 hours. This year, they’re about halfway there but need help to get to their goal.

“No donation is small if you can donate one box that secures one child,” said Samantha Prevatte, owner of The Grazing Gray. “So don’t feel ashamed if you can do one or if you can do 20 Because every single box accounts for one kid.”

Each pledge costs $14.50. The last day to donate is this Friday. For more information about donating click here.