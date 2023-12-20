GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A local tattoo parlor decided to give back to the City of Greenville in light of the holiday season. They got the community involved with their Toys for Tats campaign.

People across the community had the chance to bring in unused toys to receive a free tattoo of their choice. Harm the Karma off Dickinson Avenue is always fundraising for the City of Greenville. They have been here for just two months as an extension of their Jacksonville branch.

Members of the parlor said that they love giving back to Greenville because of the way the community gives to each other.

“We do it every year,” said Cristian DeJesus, General Manager of HK. “This Greenville location is actually an extension of our Jacksonville location, which is our original one. We’ve been doing this amongst a lot of other community events throughout the events like canned food drives during Thanksgiving, school supply drives, trash pickups, and a bunch of other things. But the main extension is to give back to those that help us feed our families and do so much for us.”

The toys raised from the event will be distributed to local toy drives and charities across Greenville. Members are already looking forward to their next fundraising efforts to continue giving back to the community.