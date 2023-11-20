GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Thanksgiving is just a couple of days away. You may be running around making sure you have everything you need for your turkey meal. However, there is another unofficial holiday the day before.

The day before Thanksgiving has been dubbed ‘Drinksgiving’ or for some ‘Blackout Wednesday.’

It’s one of the most popular days of the year to drink because many people don’t have to work the next day. Others are catching up with friends while they visit from out of town.

However, this celebration can potentially be dangerous.

“The fact that when people do leave we notice it, so by them coming back in town and them coming in and happy to see us, that is the favorite part the connection with all the families,” said Javon Bryant of Marabella Old World Pizza.

“This is only our second Thanksgiving, and we definitely saw an increase on Wednesday last year,” said Ryan Griffin, co-owner of Nash Hot Chicken. “This year, so much so this year and through the weekend, we’re doing $4 drafts and half-priced appetizers starting on Wednesday and into Black Friday.

“Based on, you know, the sales of last year, I made sure we had enough stock,” Bryant said. “I actually overstocked because of Black Friday. We’re also open. The only day we’re closed is Thanksgiving so between Wednesday and Friday, the increased traffic just makes us happy, number one, so we were able to make sure we can accommodate everyone.

But saving you from cooking with their food isn’t the only thing they’re stocked up for.

With Drinksgiving, businesses have even gotten their liquor license to accommodate the demand. Luckily, they have what you need to keep the drinks flowing and you​ safe.

“It’s actually been within the last month, at this time last year we didn’t have it the other stores in the company did so we have it now,” Bryant said.

“Somewhere where we know your name and we know what you like to order and we know what you like to drink,” Griffin said. “Come here and get something spicy, make the beers go down a little smoother, we have live music, we have great crowd great atmosphere.”

“We are Uber friendly so if you take in a little few too many spirits we’ll get you home also,” Bryant said.

Drinksgiving and Thanksgiving are also a kickoff to a busy time of drinking across the U.S.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, Thanksgiving had the most deaths out of Christmas, 4th of July and New Year’s in 2022. Of the 27 deaths, eight were alcohol-related, also the most out of those four holidays.