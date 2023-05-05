GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Cinco de Mayo was on Friday and many businesses in Greenville were busy throughout the day because of it.

One Mexican restaurant in Greenville, Plaza Azteca, has been busy since March getting ready for the celebration since it’s one of their busiest days of the year.

“For us, the meaning of Cinco de Mayo is being able to enjoy our culture, enjoy our food, especially our drinks, but that inclusion and that embracing of our culture and Mexico,” said Carolina Rubio-Hernandez.

The restaurant had Cinco de Mayo specials all day. Hernandez added that it’s important to be kind and patient with your servers and to not drink and drive.