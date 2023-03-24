GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Easter Bunny sure loves his candy. We do, too.

The online site, CandyStore.com, a site that lets you order candy online, took a survey to figure out the most popular and worst Easter candies in the United States. The most popular Easter candy is Cadbury Mini Eggs in North Carolina. The tiny but flavorful candies are the most ordered here.

The list also features the worst Easter candies, with some of the main suspects like Sour Patch White Chocolate Bunny and Jelly Beans. Click here if you want to check out the rest of the list.

To see the full list of the most popular Easter Candy by state, click here.