Christmas cheer back in La Grange with return of annual parade

LA GRANGE, NC (WNCT) – The streets in La Grange welcomed back a crowd on Sunday for the annual Christmas parade.

The community gathered for the eventful day, but it’s one float that was decorated to recognize a special program. Families and friends lined the streets of North Wooten and East Railroad streets, catching candy and waving as the parade went by.

Parade watchers said they’re glad to be taking part in Christmas celebrations and that this was something they had been looking forward to every year.

One float that was in the Christmas parade was the Operation Blue Elf Float, sponsored by the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, with Sheriff Ronnie Ingram. Even though this wasn’t the first time the sheriff had been in the parade, this is the first year of having a float because of the new program.

“This is something we threw together a couple of months ago as we approached the Christmas season,” said Maj. Ryan Dawson with the sheriff’s office.

“We’ve always wanted to do something, we just didn’t ever come up with the idea and then all of the

sudden it just hit us one day. We were able to put together this float to help publicize our cause and make sure people can see what we’re doing.”

(Caitlin Richards, WNCT photo)

Operation Blue Elf is a toy drive that runs through December 11 for kids in Lenoir County who are in need. The Sheriff’s office is also partnering with Lenoir County Social Services. Toys can be taken to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office or to the Kinston-Lenoir County Chamber of Commerce.

Deputies will also be at the Kinston Walmart to accept toy donations on December 4 and the Piggly Wiggly in Jackson Heights on December 11.

It’s safe to say the community is full of holiday spirit and is keeping the spirit going by giving back this season.