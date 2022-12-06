WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — In Martin County, one woman and her family are in the spirit of giving.

Regina Smith is giving back to her community by hosting a gift-giving project for Martin County nursing homes. Residents can donate money or necessities to any nursing home within Martin County.

“I’m really blessed that we’re in a community that cares so much about people,” Smith said. “It makes me feel good knowing that my small idea is able to blossom and grow into something so big that we’re actually gonna have extra bags that we can leave at the nursing homes in case, at the beginning of the year, if they have new residents join, they can give them a welcome gift as well.”

Donations are due by December 11. They can be dropped off at the Martin County Chamber of Commerce.