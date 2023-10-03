RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The official Christmas tree for the White House will again be selected from the North Carolina mountains this year, officials said Monday.

The last time a North Carolina tree was chosen for the White House was in 2021, which was the 14th time a tree from the state was chosen for display in the Blue Room in the White House, according to the North Carolina Christmas Tree Association.

A 78-foot red spruce tree for the U.S. Capitol in 2022 was chosen from North Carolina’s Pisgah National Forest.

This year the White House tree will be selected from a family farm — Cline Church Nursery in Fleetwood, the North Carolina Christmas Tree Association said in a Monday news release.

Alex Church and Amber Scott with Cline Church Nursery will meet with White House staffers to select the Christmas tree on Monday, Oct. 9, the news release said.

The Cline Church Nursery was named the 2023 Grand Champion Growers at the National Christmas Tree Contest.

The selected tree will be removed from the farm on Nov. 15.

The nursery was started in 1974 by just Cline and Ellen Church. It has since grown to a 500-acre tree farm with Fraser Fir Christmas trees and Nursery Stock in various stages of growth.

Amber Scott and Alex Church are the children of Cline and Ellen Church.