GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Memorial Day is the unofficial start of the summer for many.

Officials with the United States Coast Guard said this holiday weekend sees a large number of people on the waterways. It is also National Boating Safety Week and officials want to remind people how to stay safe out on the water.

The Coast Guard wants people to always wear a life jacket on a boat as 85% of drowning victims in boating accidents were without one. Also, file a float plan and let people know where you’re going and when you plan to be back.

The biggest tip may be to make sure your watercraft is equipped with an engine cut-off switch, which is required in the state.

“They’re required to have this engine cut-off switch, so if you’re out on the water, having the engine cut-off switch that allows the engine to cut off if you do fall overboard,” said Lt. Andrew Jacot, USCG Sector North Carolina. “So, we have had instances where people did fall off the vessel and the boat continues to travel away from them.”

Coast Guard officials also added to boat sober. Those who do not can face fines, loss of boat operator privileges and even jail time. They also want everyone to have fun and be safe this summer.