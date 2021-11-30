Community lights Menorah for Hanukkah holiday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – There’s a lot to celebrate during this holiday season, and this week people are celebrating Hanukkah. One Jewish community celebrated Tuesday night by lighting a Menorah.

“The lighting of the candles reminds me of the light of the beauty of all these beautiful traditions that we’ve had for thousands of years,” said Suzanne Clark, a member of the Congregation Bayt Shalom in Greenville.

For Suzanne’s daughter, Hanukkah is a time to reflect.

“Getting together with friends and family and also remembering the past and not only just remembering the past, but being able to link that to our lives today,” said Eloise Clark.

The community celebrated by singing Hanukkah songs, eating potato latkes, learning lessons from their ancestors and lighting the Menorah.

“We always light the Menorah, one light the first night all the way up to eight lights on the last day,” said Rabbi Harley Karz-Wagman, the Congregation Bayt Shalom spiritual leader and educator. “Hanukkah is a time to dedicate ourselves to that light. The candles on the menorah are a symbol of the Maccabees that won against the Greek army.”

Local leaders including Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance and mayor P.J. Connelly lit one of the three candles.

“We have a diverse community here in Greenville and many religions and I think it’s really important for us to be able to honor Hanukkah,” said Connelly. “It’s great to be able to see people from all religions to come out here and support our Jewish brothers and sisters.”