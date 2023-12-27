GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Cities and towns across Eastern North Carolina have shifted their focus completely from Christmas to New Year’s Eve.

Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in ENC

Now, the countdown is on to make final preparations for the big day. Places like New Bern and Greenville have big plans for people to ring in 2024. Local businesses have also been getting ready to not only celebrate the new year but to welcome all the extra business they anticipate seeing.

Greenville

As the countdown for the new year approaches, business owners are also preparing for these celebrations.

“We’ve got a whole lot of chicken in here, we will be rolling good vibes and great hot chicken all night long, so whether it’s before, or after the Town Commons, you know we’ll be here, I know there will be a whole of fireworks and everything down there so it should be a good time,” said Kurt Hauser, owner of Nash Hot Chicken.

Sup Dogs will also be preparing its staff for the big crowd coming to Town Commons this weekend. Owner of Sup Dogs, Bret Oliverio, says that the amount of people will depend on a lot on the weather conditions.

“If it’s below freezing it might be a slighter thinner crowd,” Oliverio said. “I think people are looking for something to do and with the event downtown I expect us to be busy before during and after the event.”

New Bern

The City of New Bern’s Parks and Rec department has set up a whole bunch of fun activities for the entire family.

From food trucks and live entertainment to a kids’ fun zone and a beer garden for the adults, the city is planning for it all. The band Crush will be taking center stage for the second year in a row at 8:45 p.m. and will play in the new year.

Businesses in the downtown area like Persimmons Waterfront Restaurant do have a number of reservations booked but walk-ins are always open, officials there said. Candice Plymale, operations manager at the restaurant, said it was busy last year and they are hopeful it’ll be the same this year.

“It really helps, especially this time season and after Christmas, it’s not too busy,” Plymale said. “But with the bear drop, it brings a lot of business and local and some tourists so it’s very nice.”