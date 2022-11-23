GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Wednesday is the day before Thanksgiving, and we all have a lot to be thankful for.

People in Greenville and around Eastern North Carolina were busy getting ready for the big feast. Many others were finding ways to give back to those who may not be able to take part in the big day with family or who may not be as fortunate as others.

WNCT had team coverage of the day before Thanksgiving and all the activities leading up the holiday.

=====

Greenville Police Department continues tradition

The Greenville Police Department partnered with local barbers to give back to those in need. It’s all a part of the annual Cops and Barbers Program.

This year, at least 300 families were being fed. The program has been going on since 2016 and officials say the group’s efforts help make it bigger and better for the community each time.

— Adrianna Hargrove

=====

Onslow County Outreach gives back to community

Thanksgiving Day is all about being appreciative of what you have while also giving to others. Onslow Community Outreach is giving back to its community with a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday.

Wednesday was a day of final preparations for the big day. Turkeys were in the oven and sides were being prepared. The soup kitchen serves around 200 people around Onslow County each day. They were prepping for around 650 meals to be served on Thursday.

— Claire Curry

=====

Joy Soup Kitchen continues work of feeding homeless

For decades, the Joy Community Center and Soup Kitchen has fed hundreds during the holiday season. A Thanksgiving lunch on Wednesday continued that tradition.

Joy Soup Kitchen Chairman Tom Quigley is in his fourth year serving Thanksgiving meals. He said last year, they served nearly 300 people. On Wednesday, they prepared for 350 and saw more than 100 show up in the first hour.

— Sarah Gray Barr

=====

First responders come together for meal

Community leaders came together on Wednesday to serve those who serve us. Members of Jarvis Memorial Church in Uptown Greenville helped prepare a holiday meal for first responders. The group joined other organizations to help provide food for more than 350 emergency personnel.

— Adrianna Hargrove

=====

CHEW looking for volunteers

United Way of Onslow County’s CHEW program is looking for volunteers to help pack meals for children in the community. If you’re interested in taking part in the program, watch the video below and then go here to find out more.

— Claire Curry

===

Wrapping presents, shipping them off starts soon

We haven’t even eaten the Thanksgiving turkey, and it’s time to start thinking about wrapping and shipping those Christmas presents. The US Postal Service is working hard to make sure those presents get where they are heading on time.

Nearly 30,000 additional seasonal employees have been hired to assist. There are also more than 100 new package processing machines to help.

For information on USPS shipping deadlines, click here.

For information on UPS shipping deadlines, click here.

For information on FedEx shipping deadlines, click here.

— Sarah Gray Barr

=====

Pitt Street Fun Before the Feast going on Wednesday

Pitt Street Brewing Company is hosting its fourth annual Fun Before the Feast. The event kicked off in Greenville at 2 p.m. and runs through 11 p.m. There will be live music, food and other fun.

Pitt Street Brewing is closed for Thanksgiving but reopens on Friday.

— Adrianna Hargrove