ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If you have ever lived in North Carolina, then you know of Biltmore Estate.

The “Largest Home in America” was originally home to the Vanderbilt family before it became the tourist destination it is today. One of the busiest times of year for the Biltmore is Christmas.

Here are five of the best features Biltmore has to offer during the holidays.

Leonardo Da Vinci

Now through Feb. 20, the Biltmore is hosting a Leonardo Da Vinci exhibit. Titled “500 Years of Genius,” the exhibit highlights Da Vinci’s achievements throughout his life. Bring a loved one here for a break from the Christmas festivities.

Red Wine & Chocolate Tasting

This one is for chocolate lovers. Take your spouse or loved one to Biltmore for a decadent taste testing. The Biltmore offers locally produced artisan chocolates and wine straight from their own winery.

Candlelight Christmas Evenings

During the evening at Biltmore, there is a beautiful glittering path filled with lights and candles. The space is filled with thousands of ornaments that sparkle off the reflecting fire. Visit for a cozy time.

Christmas Daytime Celebration

Unable to make it at nighttime? It’s a good thing that Biltmore offers a daytime celebration, too. Enjoy the festivities during the day!

Antler Hill Village Illumination

View the many illuminated trees around Biltmore grounds. Walk the pathways that connect to the winery, shops and restaurants. Bonus: it’s included with admission.

Biltmore House Library Fireplace Yule Log

If you can’t visit the Biltmore, you can go to their YouTube page and check out the new Yule Log video. It’s two hours of video, festive holiday music and gently crackling flames. If you get up close to hit, you can almost feel the heat from the fire.