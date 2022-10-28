GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s that time of the year again.

From November 3-6, the Greenville Convention Center will be hosting the annual Down East Holiday Show. This event is run by the PCC Foundation, which raises funds for student scholarships and educational activities at Pitt Community College.

There will be more than 100 vendors at the event selling many items like holiday decorations, handcrafted gift items and even food.

To buy tickets for the event, click here. For more information, click here.

“Every dollar raised through the Down East Holiday Show supports PCC students and their efforts to improve their lives through higher education,” said PCC Foundation Executive Director Beth Sigmon. “It’s our largest and most important fundraising event each year, so we’re hoping members of the community will come out to the convention center and help us make it a rousing success.”

In the 20 years since the first Holiday Show was held, the event has raised nearly $1.6 million for PCC student scholarships and educational activities. Last year’s show drew more than 10,000 shoppers and raised more than $142,000 for the foundation.

“The Holiday Show significantly impacts the PCC Foundation’s ability to provide student scholarships and support educational activities,” Sigmon said. “With the rising cost of living, particularly with regard to transportation and food, the need among our students has probably never been greater.”

For PCC Special Events Coordinator Jennifer Vogt, the 2022 Holiday Show will be her first working behind the scenes. “I have attended the Down East Holiday Show every year as a shopper …,” she said. “This year is my first year as the official special events coordinator, planning and coordinating every part of the Down East Holiday Show.”

Vogt says organizing the Holiday Show is a herculean task, with nearly 200 vendors to assist and more than 500 volunteer time slots to fill. She said the 2022 event is completely booked and added that the waiting list of vendors hoping to participate in a future show has grown to more than 100.

“I’ve been planning the 2022 Down East Holiday Show since last year’s show was over,” Vogt said. “Yes, PCC has had this event for 20 years, so there is a good plan in place. But, it takes many staff and many volunteers to make it a successful event.”

Vogt said shoppers who come out to this year’s show can expect to find 180 vendors, including 40 newcomers. They’ll have a wide variety of items for sale, she said, including holiday decorations, accessories and home décor, wine and food items, clothing, and various services.

This year’s show kicks off Thursday with a special, adult-only shopping event—meaning no children or strollers and less crowding—that features a drawing for a Coach Gallery Tote (in signature canvas brown/watermelon). Tickets for opening night, which runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., are $15 per person.

Friday’s show hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Doors will open Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets Friday through Sunday are $10 per person each day and are available for purchase on the PCC Foundation website, www.pittccfoundation.com, and at entrances to the Greenville Convention Center throughout the event. Children 10 and under will be admitted free Friday through Sunday, when accompanied by a paying adult.

In addition to a courtesy package holding service to make shopping more convenient for attendees, priority parking will be available Friday through Sunday for a $10-fee (cash only). Free parking will also be available throughout the four-day event.

Santa Claus will be on hand from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday for parents to bring their cameras and take photographs of their children interacting with Old Saint Nick. He will also be available for photos on Saturday, between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., and Sunday, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.