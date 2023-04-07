GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — When thinking of Easter, painted eggs may come to mind, but some celebrations are kicking eggs out for a starchy substitute: potatoes.

The trend began because of high egg prices. Lower-priced potatoes have taken their place as a cheaper alternative.

There are a few ways to get crafty with potato decorating like dying them with water-based food coloring or painting them with acrylic paint.

Both ways are similar to traditional methods of egg decorating, but the price difference is enough to get people’s attention.