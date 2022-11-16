GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Nothing beats some turkey, ham and pumpkin pie. But, if you want to try some healthy alternatives for Thanksgiving, Lindsay Drier, a dietitian at ECU Health, explains what you can consider.

“We wanna make sure that in terms of carbs, we’re not doing all simple carbs,” said Lindsay Drier, a clinical dietician. “Simple carbs are things like white potatoes, white bread, white rice, cakes, cookies, desserts and sodas.

“We wanna make sure that we’re doing some complex carbs, so things with fiber like fruits, vegetables, whole grains and try to incorporate those in different places.”

