GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — ECU Health officials say firework injuries rise with the Fourth of July holiday. They say fireworks injuries send more than 3,000 children under the age of 15 to the emergency room each year.

ECU Health is encouraging people to leave fireworks to the professionals.

“There will be many throughout Eastern North Carolina and there will be opportunities for you to go and enjoy those shows where professionals are providing those,” said ECU Health Injury Prevention Program Coordinator Ellen Walston.

Walston said the most common injuries are burns, especially with young adults.

“We see very common injuries with hands and fingers and also the age group is typically 20 to 29,” Walston said.

She said children need supervision, even when using sparklers.

From 2018 to 2022, ECU Health reports they have seen 11 admissions to their hospitals for fireworks injuries and recommend some alternatives to fireworks.

“A glowstick would be an alternative because children love glowsticks, the necklaces or the bracelets just to have fun at night,” Walston said.

If you must light off some fireworks, make sure they are legal.

“In South Carolina, they do allow fireworks that leave the ground. North Carolina law does not allow any firework that’s in a canister or leave the ground,” Walston said.

Local fireworks businesses agreed.

“In South Carolina, the fireworks aren’t as regulated as they are here in North Carolina. They go for some of the bigger things like the mortars, the Roman Candles and things that are restricted to sell here,” TNT Fireworks employee Justin Davis said. “But I do recommend you should buy here locally because, one, it’s local and two, we have more rules and regulations to make sure fireworks stay more safe over here.”