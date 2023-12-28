GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Tucker Rose continues to touch lives across Eastern North Carolina through his Christmas Cards to Veterans campaign. Now, a Major League Baseball team is giving him a gift he will never forget.

Christmas Cards to Veterans was held on Christmas for its fourth year. They hand-deliver Christmas cards to veterans at the VA hospital in Kinston that are from public figures and professional sports teams.

In response to his efforts, Rose got a share of stock from the Atlanta Braves. Both he and his dad say they love giving back every year.

“We started because we wanted … we knew that the veterans wouldn’t really get Christmas cards or their family couldn’t come and see them,” Rose said. “So we started this so that they could be happy for Christmas.”

Rose collected 2,600 cards to brighten up the holidays of those at the hospital. Rose said he’s already looking forward to next year to find out which public figures and sports teams will contribute.