Embers’ final Christmas show of 2021 to raise money for new, unique Wilson business

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — As Christmas is approaching, downtown Wilson wants you to enjoy the last Christmas event of the year.

Christmas with the Embers is returning this year at the Edna Boykin Cultural Center in Wilson on Wednesday. The Embers are a beach music tradition in Eastern North Carolina and the East Coast that will warm your heart. They will be performing Christmas classics including “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Birthday of a King,” “O Holy Night” and many more.

Susan Kellum, who is the marketing and communications coordinator for downtown Wilson, said the purpose of the event is to help downtown and to support WhiriliDogs, a nonprofit cafe expected to open in Wilson in 2022, according to the business Facebook page.

Kellum said all the donations to WhiriliDogs will deliver “The Power of Possibility” by establishing a work-based training café in Wilson for teens and young adults with disabilities who need that first job experience so they can become contributing members of society.

Tickets can be purchased online, and general admission tickets will be sold at the door. The show begins at 7 p.m.

The Embers will also hold a separate performance on Tuesday at 7 p.m. as part of Pitt County’s Operation Santa Claus.