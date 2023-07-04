GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Happy 247th birthday, America.

People celebrated the country’s independence day with food, fun, parades and fireworks. Activities happened all over Eastern North Carolina and around the country.

WNCT had team coverage of the big day with reports from Kinston, New Bern, Jacksonville and Greenville.

FIREWORKS

— Jason O. Boyd

WEATHER UPDATE

TRYON PALACE

Fourth of July celebrations kicked off early Tuesday in New Bern with Tryon Palace educating and entertaining visitors about how our country was formed.

Hundreds came through the gates ready to celebrate life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. They learned lots about what things were like back when the country was first formed, how those actions impacted and shaped New Bern and much more.

— Sarah Gray Barr

Tryon Palace on the Fourth of July (Sarah Gray Barr, WNCT photo)

Tryon Palace on the Fourth of July (Sarah Gray Barr, WNCT photo)

Tryon Palace on the Fourth of July (Sarah Gray Barr, WNCT photo)

Tryon Palace on the Fourth of July (Sarah Gray Barr, WNCT photo)

Tryon Palace on the Fourth of July (Sarah Gray Barr, WNCT photo)

Tryon Palace on the Fourth of July (Sarah Gray Barr, WNCT photo)

Tryon Palace on the Fourth of July (Sarah Gray Barr, WNCT photo)

CAMP LEJEUNE

Marines and Sailors celebrated the Fourth of July with some big artists in town.

The Plain White Tees and Lauren Alaina were scheduled to take the stage followed by fireworks for service members and their families. Event organizers expected around 20,000 to attend. The event was free as a thank you to the service members and their families.

“It’s a chance for all of our Marines, Sailors and their families to kick back and relax,” said Yolanda Mayo, deputy operations officer for Marine Corps Community Services Lejeune-New Riiver. “And it’s a reminder to all of us that freedom isn’t free. These are the people who are willing to pay for it.”

— Claire Curry