CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Those dreaming of a white Christmas got a wet one instead. But it didn’t stop hundreds of families from heading out to Charlotte Motor Speedway for their annual Speedway Christmas light show.

The event is the largest drive-thru Christmas light show in the southeast, with five million lights along a four-mile course.

“We heard it might be synchronized with the radio, so we’re excited to see 360 degrees all around the racetrack,” said Paige Iapalucci, who piled into a car with her family to see the lights on Christmas.

Marc Veliz traveled to Charlotte from Los Angeles for this year’s Christmas holiday and decided he couldn’t miss the light show after seeing videos of it on social media.

Working on a rainy Christmas isn’t as bad when you get to drive through the #SpeedwayChristmas light show at @CLTMotorSpdwy!@Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/T91UMukzu1 — Sydney Heiberger QCNews (@SydneyHeiberger) December 25, 2023

“It rains all the time in Los Angeles, and it’s going to be fun. I’m sure it’s going to be fine. The rain is really light so it’s not a big deal,” he said.

The spectacle is so popular that speedway officials said the wait to see the lights on Dec. 23 was more than three hours long.

“If you’re on time, you’re already late. You got to come here early to get everything right,” said Veliz.

But the real gift isn’t the lights. It’s that it’s all for a greater purpose. Money from each ticket sale goes to benefit Speedway Children’s Charities.

This year alone raised $2 million between the Charlotte and North Wilkesboro chapters.

“This makes almost $70 million that’s been contributed so far from the Speedway Children’s Charities,” said Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith.

The light show is open from 6-10 p.m. until Jan. 7.

Queen City News Movie Nights, as well as the Christmas Village and Tubing Hill, will be held from Dec. 28 – 31.