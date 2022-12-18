GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Nearly 700 families had the chance to get their children toys for Christmas. It was all thanks to the 9th annual Great Toy Takeaway at the Pitt County Fairgrounds.

The Great Toy Takeaway was started back in 2014 when Bailey Bliven was five years old. Bliven wanted to give toys to moms and dads who needed gifts at Christmas. What started as a family tradition in giving back during the holidays turned into a huge toy takeaway serving and helping hundreds of families.

“It feels really good, and I’m really happy that a lot of other kids are gonna get toys this year that they would of not had if we haven’t done it,” said Bailey Bliven.

Parents can sign up on Dec. 1 of every year. For more information on next year’s Great Toy Takeaway and how you can sign up for it, click here.