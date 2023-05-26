RALEIGH, N.C. — In tribute to the sacrifices of our armed services personnel, Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities be flown at half-staff from sunrise until noon on Monday in honor of Memorial Day.

“This Memorial Day, we honor the sacrifices made by the brave men and women who have lost their lives in the defense and service of our country. I am grateful for the countless sacrifices that they, along with their surrounding friends and families have made for us,” Cooper said.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

For more information, click on one of these links:

U.S. Flag Code.

Click for the NC State Government Flag Guide.

Sign up for the North Carolina Flag Alert list.