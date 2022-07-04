GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It was a festive day all over Eastern North Carolina as cities and towns celebrated the Fourth of July on Monday with parades and other activities before the fireworks shows.

Fourth of July fireworks, celebrations in ENC

Beaufort (Cheyenne Pagan, WNCT photo)

Beaufort (Cheyenne Pagan, WNCT photo)

Beaufort (Cheyenne Pagan, WNCT photo)

Beaufort (Cheyenne Pagan, WNCT photo)

Jacksonville (Cheyenne Pagan, WNCT photo)

Jacksonville (Cheyenne Pagan, WNCT photo)

Greenville (Caitlin Richards, WNCT photo)

Greenville (Caitlin Richards, WNCT photo)

Tryon Palace Fourth of July (Claire Curry, WNCT photo)

Tryon Palace Fourth of July (Claire Curry, WNCT photo)

Tryon Palace Fourth of July (Claire Curry, WNCT photo)

Tryon Palace Fourth of July (Claire Curry, WNCT photo)

Tryon Palace Fourth of July (Claire Curry, WNCT photo)

Greenville

Town Common was hopping with activity as food trucks, live music and a car show were among the festivities people could enjoy before the fireworks on Monday night.

While most were enjoying the day and everything that it had to offer, the main attraction was still all the buzz.

“Fireworks,” said Kevin Pablo of Greenville. “Seeing all that explosion. That’s pretty much it.”

“I always go in my hometown, we always have a Fourth of July celebration,” said Myranda Jones, who is from Belhaven. “I’ve never been to Greenville’s so I’m kind of excited to try this. I already dipped into it a little bit.”

The smell of food and the sounds from the entertainment continued to bring people out throughout the evening leading up to the fireworks.

— Caitlin Richards

Jacksonville

Not even some occasional rain could stop the festivities at the 38th annual Freedom Festival.

The North Tower Band performed as people enjoyed rides, food and other activities. The band Darius Mitchell and the Professionals was slated to perform later Monday evening before the fireworks show.

“It means a lot that we can come and bring the community together, all types of people from the community coming together just to have a good time and celebrating the Fourth of July,” said LaQuesha Cadwallader with Onslow County Parks and Recreation.

Event organizers say between 7,000 to 10,000 have attended previous events, and they were looking for more of the same on Monday.

The fireworks show was slated to begin at 9 p.m.

–– Cheyenne Pagan

Tryon Palace

The historic significance of the Fourth of July was celebrated there with rituals and other reenactments.

Honoring the birth of our nation was what Tryon Palace was doing, giving visitors a glimpse into the past. People explored the grounds, visitors listened to music from the Fife and Drum Corps, there was a reading of the Declaration of Independence and a firing demonstration from the first North Carolina Regiment.

“The things that we do today are actually mostly based off of how we know that New Bern and celebrated the announcements of the peace accords that that announcement was made in June of 1783,” said Matt Arthur, Living History Program coordinator.

People who attended the events said they learned a lot while they were there.

“The musicians would wear like the red for their main color,” said Levi Henderson. “And then on their sleeves, they would wear blue, they could distinguish them from the soldiers. And so in the soldier were the opposite of that. Red on their sleeves and blue for their main color on their coats.”

Many also said it was a chance to remember what the day is all about.

“Just how important our independence is and how good it is to be in a country where we have the freedom to choose to do what we want to do,” said Tony Schallert.

— Claire Curry

Beaufort

Pirates, bands and other attractions were part of the parade that kicked off festivities in the Crystal Coast town.

The parade was part of the Beaufort Business Association’s event. There were more than 23 floats and other groups that made their way down Front Street and Turner Street in honor of the holiday.

“We have the de Beaufort double-decker bus with a bunch of beautiful antique cars,” said Nelson Owens with the Beaufort Business Association. “A lot of golf carts followed up by the sweet potato queens and the Bedford fire truck.”

Fireworks there were slated to be fired off starting around 9 p.m.

— Cheyenne Pagan

New Bern

Celebrating the Fourth of July has been a tradition for years in New Bern.

The city’s Fourth of July celebration at Lawson Creek Park went all out as the festivities returned after COVID-19. New Bern Parks and Recreation officials said there was a lot of excitement brewing for the big day.

There were over 14 food vendors, games and other activities, live music from the Jan Michael Band, which was scheduled to take the state Monday evening, along with inflatables, face painting and games for the children.

The fireworks show there was expected to take place around 9 p.m.

— Claire Molle

Washington

Washington’s Fourth of July fireworks show is set to make its return Monday night after being called off last year.

The fireworks show will begin at approximately 9 p.m. at Mac Hodges Festival Park.

Live music and other Fourth of July festivities will be taking place at businesses throughout downtown Washington before and after the show.

— Brandon Tester