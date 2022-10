WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready for Halloween early!

On October 30th, the Winterville Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an event called Fright Fest. The event will have food and ice cream trucks, business vendors, games and giveaways and much more. Railroad Street will have the Town of Winterville’s candy stations and local businesses that will also be hosting games for the public.

The event is from 4-7 pm and will be located in downtown Winterville.

