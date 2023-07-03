GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department is getting ready for a busy Fourth of July.

Officers will be out at Greenville’s Fourth of July event at Town Common. There will be officers patrolling the roadways.

“We’re bringing in more officers,” said Captain KZ Thomas, with the Greenville Police Department. “We know the call volume will be higher so we are also bringing in more support staff as far as dispatchers and parking and just other support staff to help us with the festival.

“We’re expecting a large crowd. We are excited about it and would rather people come out to the fireworks where it’s safe rather than trying to some on their own.”

GPD officers also said they expect a high-call volume Tuesday night and asked residents to be patient if there is a non-emergency. They added to not drink and drive and to always be aware of your surroundings when out celebrating.