GREENVILLE, N.C. — Uptown Greenville and the City of Greenville are offering a variety of events and activities to recognize Juneteenth this year, including the 8th annual Greenville Grooves Music Festival and Sunday Service.

The weekend of fun begins on Friday when local jazz legend and East Carolina University School of Music professor Carroll Dashiell returns for the annual Greenville Grooves Music Festival, a celebration of Juneteenth and African-American Music Appreciation Month. This year’s event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at Town Common.

Dashiell and his fellow musicians will entertain attendees with a mix of Contemporary, Motown, and R&B classics. In addition to the musical entertainment, food trucks, adult beverages, an arts and culture market and other entertainment will be offered.

The Juneteenth happenings continue on Sunday with a sunrise service to be held at the Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza on the west end of Town Common. The service, which begins at 6:30 a.m., will serve as a way to honor the history of Sycamore Hill Baptist Church and will include speakers to share the history and importance of Juneteenth.

This event is free and open to the public.