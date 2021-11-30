Greenville hosting Christmas parade in Uptown on Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Greenville Jaycees Christmas Parade will include some logistical changes this year, but the changes should create better access to parking, improved visibility, and a safer environment for everyone involved.

This year’s parade will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 4, in the Uptown District with the route running along Evans Street from First Street to Ninth Street. There are currently 63 participants scheduled to take part in this year’s parade.

Greenville Christmas parade route (City of Greenville photo)

In preparation for the parade, City officials will close all parking on Evans Street at noon on Saturday. The entire stretch of Evans Street from First Street to Ninth Street will close at 3 p.m. along with the section of First Street from Greene Street to the Town Common parking lot on the park’s east end.

All public parking lots in the Uptown District will be available throughout the day. Parking will be free.