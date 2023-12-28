GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department is getting ready for the big New Year’s Eve event at the Town Common, with the safety of citizens being a top priority.

GPD officers say while they are preparing for a fun and festive evening, they also ask that people act responsibly to make the night memorable for those celebrating.

“There will be a lot more patrons out than now, more to bring in the new year,” said GPD Lt. Justin Wooten. “We do have an increase for calls for fireworks that are fired off in the city, stuff like that. We just ask that anybody that is going to participate in New Year’s activities, that they are safe and responsible.”

Police will be out and around downtown before, during and after the Town Common event. People can expect some road closures to take place in the area. This is all to ensure the safety of those participating in these events.

“You’re going to see an increase of officers around 6 p.m., we also will begin shutting down the roads near Town Commons, we’re going to stop traffic on First Street from Holly Street to Green Street,” Wooten said.

As we get ready to enter into a new year, Sup Dogs owner Bret Oliverio hopes to see a big crowd excited to celebrate.

“The energy gets cranked up a little bit, as New Year’s Eve approaches, but the students are gone so it’s not the same energy downtown, but I expect us to have a good New Year’s Eve,” Oliverio said.

If you are attending these or any other events in Greenville for this occasion, as always remember to be safe, don’t drink and drive and report anything suspicious that you may see.