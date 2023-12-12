GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials with the Ronald McDonald House of Eastern North Carolina said they are bringing a sense of home for the holidays to families who cannot go home themselves.

Fifteen families are currently staying at the Ronald McDonald House on Moye Boulevard. Those with the organization said the last thing those families need to worry about is the holidays.

“So, when we put so much time into decorating, it takes a whole week, one smile makes it all worth it,” RMHC Volunteer and Family Program Specialist Erin Thomas said.

No stocking goes unstuffed at the Ronald McDonald House, Thomas said. It is in part thanks to the Santa Room, which provides free toys and gifts to kids.

“Families that are staying here don’t have the time or the means to go out and buy Christmas presents. So with the help of the community and all the donations we get, we get together this room and they still get to do their Christmas shopping,” Thomas said.

RMHC brings the fun and festivities that come with the winter season to families.

“We’re making gingerbread houses, we’re decorating ornaments, we’re letting the families decorate the trees downstairs themselves just to give them a bigger sense of being a part of the holidays,” Thomas said.

It makes a difference, resident Sallie Grant said. She can stay there since it’s across the street from her child in the hospital.

“When your baby is sick, you know, it is easy to lose the holiday spirit and I like the fact that they keep that intact in a way, you know, and don’t let you get sad about it keeps it happy,” Grant said.

The Wilhide family agreed. In 2012, the family stayed at the house while one of their own, Piper, received treatment at the hospital. The family still remembers the support and love from the RMHC team.

“When you walk in and you just feel the presence of love honestly it’s just like a different feeling,” Haleigh Wilhide said.