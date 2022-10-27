GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We’re a few days from the spookiest holiday of the year, Halloween.

People were out and about buying up their supplies, costumes and other items for the big day. Halloween stores in Greenville have been busy helping people find their perfect costume and Halloween favorites.

From villains to kings, Spirit Halloween has so many options to choose from and are giving tips to make this a fun and spooky holiday.

“Crazy busy,” said Destiny Mecomber, assistant store manager at Spirit Halloween. “Everyone is getting ready for it.”

The store is helping trick-or-treaters prepare for a spook-tacular Halloween.

“I’m going to be a jailbird,” said Derrick Tillery, a costume shopper.

(Erin Jenkins, WNCT photo)

“”I’m coming to do some add-ons to my current costume, which is Toga,” said Randy Wegrzyn, who came into the store on Thursday. “I’m normally just a zombie every time, but I decided to switch it up.”

From full costumes to accessories, they’re sellig out of some fan-favorites.

“Everything Hocus Pocus, ever since that new movie came out,” Mecomber said. “Since we’re in ECU territory, the pirate section is completely wiped out.”

With inflation driving up costs for almost everyone this year, Halloween experts are giving out some tips for a budget-friendly costume.

(Erin Jenkins, WNCT photo)

“Most of our really popular costumes from last year or previous years are going to be a bit more expensive because people love them a bit more, but by that token, the costumes that aren’t as popular have gone down in price,” Mecomber said.

They’re also helping accessorize your do-it-yourself costumes.

“Any sort of animal is really fun to do,” Mecomber said. “You can make your own. Angels are a great option, vampires definitely. All you need is a black shirt and some fangs and you’re good.”

It’s also best to head out soon to pick out your perfect costume.

“Hurry it on up because we don’t have much left and we’re trying to keep it on the shelves,” Mecomber said.

Nothing is stopping eager souls from looking “fa-boo-lous” this year. People who were shopping Thursday said they were excited to show off their costumes for a normal Halloween after celebrating the holiday during the coronavirus pandemic.