GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Should you still have your Christmas tree up in January? People in the local community weighed in Wednesday about that.

One local man, Henry Trevino, who has already put away his tree said, “New Year’s Day! I’ll take it down. It’s the end of the year, you’ve done all the holiday stuff, time to take it down.”

Others disagree, sort of.

“We have two sorts of table top Christmas trees, one in the den and one in the living room, and we haven’t gotten around to doing it because we’re basically lazy. We like the trees, but the real answer to this is we’re lazy, what can I say?” said Carl Swanson.

Megan Trucks thinks that New Year’s is a good time to take it down.

“When I get out of work while the sun’s still shining, I’ll probably do it someday this week. I feel like New Year’s is a good cutoff line to start taking it down,” Trucks said.

According to a survey done by Opendoor, 84% of Americans aim to have their Christmas decorations put away by January.