KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — One young boy from the coast is intent on spreading the love this Christmas to veterans.

Tucker Rose is collecting Christmas cards for veterans at the Kinston Veterans Administration hospital for December 25. This is his third year doing this Christmas card drive. He has collected over a thousand cards to give to veterans.

This year he’s hoping to collect 2,000 cards.

“It’s an opportunity to let people know “Hey, someone didn’t forget about you.’ You know, and I think that’s the most important thing is making sure they know that someone thought enough of them. Makes me feel good,” said Tucker and his father, Daniel Rose.

Letters are able to be dropped off at Saigon Sams, Salty Sistas, Smoky Tony’s BBQ, Harley Davidson, Carolina Coast and Beach House locations. Make sure to drop them off before Christmas Eve.