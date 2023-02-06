GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If you’re looking for date ideas on Valentine’s Day, the holiday of love, you have come to the right place.

We’ve gathered some local attractions to recommend for February 14. Regardless of what you choose to do, remember that it only matters who you’re with.

Restaurants

First things first, schedule your reservation to a restaurant you both love. Seats fill up quickly on Valentine’s Day, so the sooner you can reserve your spot, the better. Some restaurants don’t require this, and for those, try avoiding the lunch and dinner rushes for a more intimate feel.

For eclectic flavors, try Villa Verde. They specialize in Caribbean and Latin cuisine. Eat here if you want to add a little spice to your date.

If fancy is what you’re going for, eat at Nino’s. Greenville’s swanky Italian restaurant is perfect for finding a wine pairing with your meal.

Those who want a more relaxed meal will find Dickinson Avenue Public House a good time. Contemporary American food is a hit with most people.

If you want more of a cozy feel for a Valentine’s dinner, try these recipes. Cooking dinner for your sweetheart is a perfect date.

Fun Activities

Before or after you eat is a good time to take your date on an activity. Whether this is your first date or your 100th, this is a good way to bond with your valentine. Some of these activities require a reservation so make sure to check ahead of time.

Ice skating is basically a trust exercise. Skating around on frozen water is not the easiest thing in the world, but it can be one of the most fun with the right person. Take your date to the Carolina Ice Zone for a wintry sweet time.

Are you the type that would rather throw axes with your date? Stumpy’s Hatchet House has you covered. Sessions run from one hour to two. They are also beer and wine friendly.

Knee Deep Adventures is a kayak and paddle boarding service for the Tar River. Put on some warm clothes and view the beautiful greenery surrounding the river.

Romantic Activities

If you would rather do something relaxing on V-Day, we have you covered. From looking at art to making it, these activities are sure to brighten your day.

The Greenville Museum of Art is a good place to stroll around on a winter’s day. Walk through the art and discuss what you see with each other.

Couples’ pedicures are becoming more mainstream. Thankfully, Greenville has many locally-owned nail shops that offer a variety of spa treatments, including foot massages.

The Painted Peacock is perfect for those looking to get creative. Spend a little time with your date decorating ceramics for yourself or for each other.