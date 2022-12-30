GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Now that the holidays are coming to a close, everyday life is returning. Here is how to implement your New Year’s resolution into daily life.

Specialists at ECU Health’s Wellness Center offered tips to follow through successfully on your resolution.

Sara Nicholson, from ECU Health Wellness Center, said “That great big goal for the year may just be a little bit intimidating and so it’s easy to fall off or let your resolutions kind of slip away when you’re trying to achieve more of a bigger goal, but if you set these short term goals along the way, it just kind of keeps you on track and on pace.”

The Wellness Center said that it is OK if you slip up on your resolution, the key to success is to give yourself grace.