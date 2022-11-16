NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern Parks and Recreation announced it will be adding an ice skating rink just in time for the holidays.

The public is welcome to come as the rink will open for the first time on November 25 from 1-6 p.m. at Union Point Park. The rink is not refrigerated and can be set up no matter the temperature.

“Ice skating at Union Point Park is a new event, and it brings a unique element to New Bern’s holiday tradition,” said Kari Warren, interim Parks & Recreation director. “We encourage families to come out and enjoy it.”

Parks & Recreation staff are working on offering a variety of skate-theme nights. Additional details on those events will be announced soon.

The schedule for the ice skating rink during the holiday season will be as follows: