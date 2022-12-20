GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Inner Banks Media radio stations raised over $100,000 through different fundraising efforts for families at Christmas. It’s the second year in a row that’s happened.

The events included a radiothon in Greenville, one in Morehead City and a concert by the Embers. Overall, the grand total was $100,345.

“We had some very generous donations at the Embers Christmas Concert that put us over $100,000”, said Henry Hinton, president of Inner Banks Media. “It’s amazing to see people step up to help others during the holidays which is a wonderful way to celebrate Christmas.”

The Greenville Radiothon for Operation Santa Claus took place December 3 at Great Harvest Bread Company and raised $56,825. The Morehead City Radiothon followed the next week on December 10 at Mike Toler Chrysler Dodge Jeep and raised $32,350.

All ticket sales from Christmas With the Embers, which took place December 19 at Reimage Church in Winterville, totaled $11,170. All the ticket sales went to Operation Santa Claus.

Operation Santa Claus is a joint effort with the Greenville Fire/Rescue Department and the Greenville Chapter of the Salvation Army. Funds from the Morehead City Radiothon went to kid’s programs for Christmas through the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain.

“This is a labor of love”, said Hinton. “Our stations spend the entire month of December on these projects and it’s one of the ways we like to give back to the communities we serve with our radio stations”.

Inner Banks Media owns and operates 103.7 WTIB, 94.3 The Game, 107.9 WNCT, Groovin Oldies 94.1 and 97.9. The headquarters for the company is in Greenville.