GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, and local organizations are hosting events for the community to take part.

The Interfaith Clergy of Pitt and Martin counties are hosting a celebration of life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. in partnership with Churches Outreach Network. This will be the event’s 10th year running. Rodney Coles is the founder of Churches Outreach Network and says he looks forward to the event every year.

“The Martin Luther King event is very special to the Interfaith Clergy,” Coles said. “And we really have a good leader who actually is taking part of it and making it take the next level. It’s about talking about justice. Talking about what is right. Always believe it’s not who’s right, it’s what’s right and how we handle things and justice as well as peace for the community.”

The theme for the event is to pursue the law of love, justice and peace. Coles said this brings an awareness of what King stood for and how the community can continue sharing that with younger generations.

“Martin Luther King is very important for us to continue coming together and fighting for what is right,” he said. “We also incorporate programs that can help with the youth. Help in our community. We’re not talking about it but putting some action behind it.”

The event starts at noon on Monday and will take place at St. James United Methodist Church at 510 S. Washington Street in Greenville.