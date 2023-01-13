JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Keeping the Dream Alive Committee is hosting its 16th annual Peace and Unity March on Monday to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Jacksonville residents are welcome to join in on remembering Dr. King’s message. Organizers are meeting at Jacksonville’s City Hall parking lot and walking to the courthouse and back while singing, chanting and praying for equality.

Committee members said they expect to have a few hundred people come. The Jacksonville Youth Council is leading the march.

It all starts at 11 am and will last about an hour.