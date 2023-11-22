JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville Police Holiday Shopping Task Force has returned for the holiday season.

The task force starts Friday and runs through December 31st. The Holiday Task Force is a proactive approach to deter crime and keep shoppers safe.

The Holiday Shopping Task Force is made up of teams of officers patrolling shopping areas. The officers will be on foot patrol, bike patrol and in patrol cars. Plain clothes officers will also walk through shopping areas keeping an eye out for shoplifters. The officers staff the shifts on their off-duty hours.

“It is a joint effort to help deter criminal activity. We are fortunate to have the support of our Citizens and businesses to make the task force successful,” said Sgt. Gregory Ehrler, head of the task force.

The Jacksonville Police Department offers the following tips to shoppers:

Park in well-lit areas

Shop in groups

Conceal packages in trunks

Report suspicious people or activities immediately

Carry bags or purses in your hands rather than on your shoulder or back

Do not leave purses in shopping carts

People carrying cash should be discreet – Do not flash money when purchasing gifts

Jacksonville Police Department reminds everyone to Hide-Lock-Take. Hide your belongings. Lock your car. Take your keys.