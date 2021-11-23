Jacksonville Public Safety bringing out Holiday Shopping Task Force again

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The Jacksonville Police Holiday Shopping Task Force will return for the 22nd year this Friday. It will continue through Dec. 31.

The Holiday Task Force is a proactive approach to deter crime and keep shoppers safe. It is made up of teams of officers patrolling shopping areas. The officers will be on foot patrol, bike patrol and in patrol cars. Plain clothes officers will also walk through shopping areas keeping an eye out for shoplifters. The officers staff the shifts on their off-duty hours.

“High visibility of the police presence concentrated in and around our major shopping areas is one of the best tactics we have to deter criminal activity. It takes the help of concerned citizens and the cooperation of merchants to make the task force successful,” said Sgt. Paul Ehrler, who leads the Holiday Shopping Task Force.

The Jacksonville Police Department offers the following tips to shoppers:

Park in well-lit areas

Shop in groups

Conceal packages in trunks

Report suspicious people or activities immediately

Carry bags or purses in your hands rather than on your shoulder or back

Don’t leave purses in shopping carts

People carrying cash should be discreet – Don’t flash money when purchasing gifts

Jacksonville Police Department reminds everyone to Hide-Lock-Take. Hide your belongings. Lock your car. Take your keys.

Police Chief Mike Yaniero reminds citizens to “be aware of your surroundings and to remember to lock their vehicles, keeping valuable items out of sight.” A few simple precautions may help to ensure a safe holiday season for all.