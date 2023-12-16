GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — The holiday season is a time to serve the less fortunate in the community. The folks at JOY Soup Kitchen spread Christmas cheer to Greenville by treating children to toys, activities and even a visit from Santa Claus.

JOY has collected toys from around Pitt County to give back to underprivileged children. Executive Director Tom Quigley said he never wants a child to go without a present on Christmas.

“Actually, (Friday) night, I was in Walmart and this lady in there, she just actually left here,” he said. “She was in Walmart last night and one of her kids was like, ‘Hey mom, can we get this?’ And the mother said ‘It’s a little tight this year.’

“So, I walked up to her, I introduced myself ‘I run JOY.’ I said ‘I’,m having a toy giveaway tomorrow at JOY Soup Kitchen and I’d like you to bring your children.’ And she just walked out of here three minutes ago.”

The event wasn’t done alone. Marine Corps League SGT. W.E. Plueddeman, Detachment 1186 as well as Joyner Library and the Hyster-Yale group helped as well. Quigley always makes sure to give constant praise to the women giving out meals in the kitchen, as well as the Marines who led children throughout Toy Land and gave children infectious smiles.

“When a bunch of people get together, one person tries to push a mountain they can’t do it. You get a bunch of people pushing that mountain you’re gonna move it across the ocean,” Quigley said.