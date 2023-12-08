KINSTON, N.C (WNCT) — Mary’s Kitchen has been supporting the Kinston community for 39 years and since its opening day, the impact continues to grow.

Executive Director Jim Godfrey says the kitchen started out serving just three patrons and only sold soup. Now, they serve a variety of foods from peanut butter sandwiches to veggies and grains. On top of that, the kitchen is open seven days a week and all the months of the year.

On average, the kitchen serves 158 meals per day. As the holiday season fast approaches, they are anticipating an even larger number of meals. In just the month of November, they served 4,761 meals. Because of the great amount of meals, they’ll need an even greater amount of food and supplies.

Godfrey turned to Facebook and asked the community for their help.

“We’re open 12 months out of the year,” he said. “We need their help for the entire year. You know we’re inundated right now with a tremendous amount of support for the holidays coming up, but you know come January, February, and March, our donation becomes a little less both food-wise and financially. And we need their support the whole year.”

Mary’s Kitchen is always looking for volunteers and donations to support the cause. Head to the nonprofit’s website if you’d like to learn more.