Kinston organization bringing healthy living to community’s first-ever Kwanza celebration

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – An Eastern North Carolina group is planning its first-ever Kwanza event.

Fresh Foods Interest Group features a number of volunteers who are committed to bringing access to fresh food and produce to Kinston. The group includes former residents of Southeast Kinston, current residents, Black farmers and landowners, representatives from local non-profit organizations and churches.

The event will be on December 31 at Rochelle Middle School Gymnasium in Kinston, starting at noon. Click here for more information.

Kimberly McNair, who is the communications director for FFIG, said they are invested in issues of food justice and preserving Black agricultural heritage. She said they hope to achieve many things with this event.

“We want Black farmers and vendors in the area to get exposure,” McNair said. “This event will help us connect with the community, find out what they have in the area and work with them on how to make that a reality.”

Over the past two years, McNair said FFIG has had conversations about building a community garden and subscription program.

“We will have speakers representing local Black businesses, dancers, and live music,” McNair said about the Kwanza event. “Also, we will have storytelling and vendors selling items ranging from arts and crafts, clothing, and makeup.”