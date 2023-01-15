KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Kinston youth led the march Sunday for the Kinston/Lenoir County Branch of the NAACP Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations.

“Working, Going and Growing Stronger Together in 2023” was the theme for the event. People gathered on the steps of the Lenoir County Courthouse to pay tribute to the life and work of King.

“To keep the dream alive. To add to what he started. We’ve got to continue to carry that on. Because what we know is this, we are truly better together and we’re stronger together,” said Kinston-Lenoir County NAACP President Barbara Sutton.

“As our theme for this year is ‘Working, Going, and Growing Stronger Together in 2023’ and that is what Martin Luther King was all about and we just want to continue that, we want to add to what Martin Luther King has already done.”

Before the crowd marched from the courthouse to St. Augustus AME Zion Church for a service, the youth led a presentation honoring King.

“The youth today will actually do the entire program here at the courthouse, they’re going to do everything,” said Sutton.

Sutton also said the youth played an important role in the event giving speeches, singing original songs and leading the march.

“The youth is because they are the future of tomorrow,” said Sutton. “Allowing them to be an active part, letting them see and be able to actually experience it. You know it’s one thing to hear it and see it.

“It’s another thing to be part of it. And we feel like this moment is going to be so empowering for our young people moving forward.”

The youth ranged from elementary school students to high schoolers. One seventh grader said this event helped younger generations give back to the community.

“I love it honestly because I feel like I’m doing something that can help. And I also feel like I’m empowering people my age,” said London Antanios, a youth speaker at the event.

Antonios said the event made young voices heard.

“We are the next generation of our community; we are what’s coming next. So, if we don’t start now, when are we going to start,” Antanios said.